Amazon Air opens long-anticipated cargo hub at Cincinnati/NKY International Airport

The e-commerce giant touted the new facility — established at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) — as bringing thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in investment to both the region and across the country. The $1.5 billion, 800,000-square-foot facility eventually will employ 2,000 workers, officials said in a news release. According to the company, all of the new positions will pay at least $17.50 and offer a $2,000 signing bonus alongside benefits such as health insurance and parental leave.

Amazon began hiring for the new positions in the spring.