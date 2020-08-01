Antani says failure to report Householder donation ‘a mistake’

“It was a clerical error and I am very frustrated and disappointed in myself, and am setting up campaign protocols to make sure it never happens again,” Antani told the Dayton Daily News.

In January 2019, Antani voted for Householder to become speaker. This week, Antani voted to remove Householder, R-Glenford, as speaker and voted in favor of Robert Cupp, R-Lima, to be the new speaker.

Householder was indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with an alleged $60 million bribery scheme.

Fogel called Antani’s failure to report the donation and the timeline of the donation and Antani’s support for Householder as speaker “deeply troubling.” Fogel said constituents have a right to more information.