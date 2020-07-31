Federal agents search Ohio House looking for items from Householder

An FBI receipt for property obtained by the Dayton Daily News says investigators took several things from the Ohio House, including a Team Household cap, framed nuclear plant photo, calendar and an iPhone, thank you notes and an envelope marked “Jeff personal with profile information.”

The search warrant, approved 7:21 p.m. Thursday, was for six boxes and four envelopes. The FBI wanted records, calendars, call lists, photographs and other communications; computers and storage devices, and evidence of who used the computers and how, according to the warrant. The warrant authorized agents to use the finger or thumbprints of people on the premises to unlock Apple devices.

A spokeswoman for the Ohio House GOP caucus said agents took a small box of items.

In 2018, when then Speaker Cliff Rosenberger cleared out his office, the inventory of items he removed ran 53 pages.