Antarctica exhibit opening at Cincinnati museum this fall

The exhibit, titled ‘Dinosaurs of Antarctica’, will open Oct. 14. The exhibit will also feature a captivating film.

“It’s rare that an exhibition and OMNIMAX film pair together so perfectly, creating experiences that build on and enrich each other,” said Vice President of featured experiences at the Cincinnati Museum Center, Dave Duszynski. “Together, they have the power to immerse you in the prehistoric Antarctic environment and to bring it to life in dazzling detail.”