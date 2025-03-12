Breaking: Ohio bill would require a state-approved historical document in every classroom

Trial set for late-September for man accused of shooting, killing Fairfield Twp. Walmart patron in 2022

Pictured in this file photo is is Anthony Brown, charged in a fatal shooting at Walmart in Fairfield Twp., appearing for a hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Butler County Common Pleas Court in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/FILE

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Pictured in this file photo is is Anthony Brown, charged in a fatal shooting at Walmart in Fairfield Twp., appearing for a hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Butler County Common Pleas Court in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/FILE
News
By
1 hour ago
X

The suspect in the 2022 double shooting at a Fairfield Twp. Walmart who has fired three attorneys will be on trial starting on Sept. 29, according to court records.

Anthony Brown, 35, is accused of the shooting — which left one person dead — and of trying to rob the Princeton Road store of cellphones on May 26, 2022. He was arrested hours later at a Middletown hotel, and eventually indicted by a Butler County grand jury for aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and having weapons under disability.

This past August, Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Dan Haughey told Brown when a new attorney is appointed to “do your best to make it work.” Kirk McVay was appointed to be the next attorney to represent Brown.

ExplorePHOTOS: One year ago, Walmart in Fairfield Twp. was site of fatal shooting

On Tuesday morning, Haughey ordered two weeks for Brown’s jury trial, which is scheduled to run from Sept. 29 to Oct. 10.

Brown, who is in the Butler County Jail on a $1.5 million bond, is accused of shooting and killing Adam Black, 35, a Hamilton man who had recently moved to the area and learned he was going to be a father. Brown also is accused of shooting and wounding Eric Ruff, 57, of Fairfield, a Walmart employee who survived.

Multiple Walmart store cameras recorded Brown on May 26, 2022. Prosecutors said he was seen being dropped off and walking into the store.

ExploreMother: Son killed in Walmart shooting just learned he was going to be a father
Police investigate a fatal shooting at Walmart on Princeton Road in Fairfield Township Thursday, May 26, 2022. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

icon to expand image

Credit: Nick Graham

In Other News
1
Middletown man found guilty of woman’s death sentenced to life in...
2
Ohio Supreme Court dismisses filing vs. Clark County judges over...
3
Snoop Dogg to perform after Reds game this summer
4
Ohio gun owners continue to seek conceal carry licenses despite no...
5
Box maker with large Hamilton presence to build plant in Indiana

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.