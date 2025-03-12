Trial set for late-September for man accused of shooting, killing Fairfield Twp. Walmart patron in 2022

This past August, Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Dan Haughey told Brown when a new attorney is appointed to “do your best to make it work.” Kirk McVay was appointed to be the next attorney to represent Brown.

On Tuesday morning, Haughey ordered two weeks for Brown’s jury trial, which is scheduled to run from Sept. 29 to Oct. 10.

Brown, who is in the Butler County Jail on a $1.5 million bond, is accused of shooting and killing Adam Black, 35, a Hamilton man who had recently moved to the area and learned he was going to be a father. Brown also is accused of shooting and wounding Eric Ruff, 57, of Fairfield, a Walmart employee who survived.

Multiple Walmart store cameras recorded Brown on May 26, 2022. Prosecutors said he was seen being dropped off and walking into the store.