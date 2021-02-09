Assurant reports net income of $423.1M for fiscal year 2020

The increase in net income during the fourth quarter of 2020 was attributed in part to an absence of a $32.5 million charge seen during the same quarter in 2019 as well as an increase in net realized gains on investments, according to the news release.

However, that was partially offset by $27.7 million of higher reportable catastrophes and lower legacy Affordable Care Act receivable recoveries compared to the prior year period, according to the release.

An increase in full year net income was partially attributed to a $84.4 million one-time tax benefit in full-year 2020 related to the enactment of the federal “CARES” Act, which allowed the carryback of net operating losses to years taxed at higher rates.