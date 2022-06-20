dayton-daily-news logo
At least 1 injured in fire that destroys house in Franklin

Crews from multiple jurisdictions responded to a fire Monday afternoon, June 20, 2022, in the 200 block of East Third Street in Franklin. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

At least one person was injured Monday afternoon in a fire that destroyed a two-story house in Franklin.

Smoke could be seen from as far as Middletown coming from the fire reported around 2 p.m. in the 200 block of East Third Street.

Firefighters from Franklin, Franklin Twp., Carlisle, Middletown and Clearcreek Twp. responded in addition to the Joint Emergency Medical Service.’

The house was charred by heavy fire and smoke.

In addition to the injury to at least one occupant who was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, two dogs are believed to have perished in the fire, according to reports.

A damage estimate and possible cause of the fire were not immediately available.

We will update this report as we learn more information.

