At least one injured after shooting, crash on Delphos Avenue

At least one person has been shot after a vehicle chase and reported shooting on Delphos Avenue in Dayton, Montgomery County dispatchers reported. A gray sedan crashed at the scene and is reportedly flipped on its top.
At approximately 12:15 p.m., two vehicles, a gray sedan and a black SUV, were chasing each other in the area of the 3600 block of Delphos Avenue. Initial dispatch reports indicated that multiple people may have been shot and at least two victims have arrived at Miami Valley Hospital according to emergency scanner traffic.
The black SUV has reportedly fled the scene towards Oakridge Drive. The extent of any injuries is currently unknown.