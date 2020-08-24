Attorney general: Federal changes needed to keep victims compensation fund solvent

The fund gets much of its money from criminal fines, forfeited bail bonds, penalties and assessment in federal criminal cases. It provides financial support to victims of crime, such as helping with medical expenses and counseling. Program rules in Ohio that are being reviewed deny assistance to anyone convicted of a felony in the decade before they were victimized, or who had drugs in their system when they were victimized.

The letter to U.S. lawmakers says Congress in 2015 made changes allowing 2.5 million more victims to receive support. But fund revenues have been declining.

“The balance and financial health of the fund is in jeopardy,” the letter says. “As deposits have sharply decreased in recent years due to a decline in the fines and penalties recouped from federal criminal cases, withdrawals have increased at a rapid pace.”

The letter, signed by representatives from all 50 states, makes three recommendations that Yost’s office says will stabilize the fund’s balance and give them more flexibility in helping victims and their families: