Attorney General’s office joins investigation into Butler County auditor

The investigation into whether County Auditor Roger Reynolds has done anything wrong in trying to get $1 million in public funds for mandated road improvements to facilitate the sale of his father’s property in West Chester Twp. has broadened with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office joining the probe.
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones announced Friday that Attorney General Dave Yost “has assigned investigators with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) to assist with this criminal investigation.”
Jones began investigating Reynolds in August for his alleged involvement in trying to get $1 million in public funds for mandated road improvements to facilitate the sale of his father’s property for a senior living development in West Chester Twp.
Reynolds’ father, Raymond, owns 25 acres along Hamilton Mason Road between Mauds Hughes and Cincinnati Dayton roads. The four parcels are valued at $459,370, according to the auditor’s website. The 122-unit senior living development called Red Oaks has received zoning approval from the West Chester trustees, but a major road improvement is one of the conditions for it moving forward.
According to email records obtained by the Journal-News, Reynolds has asked the county commissioners and trustees from West Chester and Liberty townships to provide tax increment financing dollars for the $1.1 million road improvement. Some of Reynolds’ emails were sent from his county work email account that identifies his elected position, and he sent others from his personal email account.
Reynolds could not be reached for comment.
Jones has asked anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Detective Ryan Hensley of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office 513-785-1000.