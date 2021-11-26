Attorney: Tecumseh teacher won’t agree to disciplinary action after alleged altercation with student

Garvine alleged in his statement that the student “attacked, threatened, choke, bit and caused a laceration on my client’s arm, which caused bleeding.”

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office was called to Tecumseh on Nov. 5 after a school district employee reported an assault, and no injuries were reported, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The sheriff’s office conducted a criminal investigation, and both Lyons and the student were cleared of any criminal charges, Crew said.

The sheriff’s office said no charges will be filed, and the case has been closed following their investigation.

Garvine said Lyons would agree to training regarding how to handle disruptive students , but reiterated that he will not agree to any disciplinary measures.

Such training is offered to all teachers and staff members, the superintendent said.

“All teachers in school receive training on how to deal with disruptive children and behavior problems in the classroom setting. In addition, our district offers crisis prevention training to deal with disruptive students in a manner you are taught to verbally deescalate the issue,” she said.