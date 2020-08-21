BACK TO SCHOOL: Our list of how area schools are starting new year

Miami Valley School: Aug. 19 start **

Alter HS: Aug. 19-21 start **

** requests to be fully online go to school principal for review

Schools offering a choice of 100% in-person or 100% online

Lebanon: Aug. 17 start

Brookville: Aug. 19 start

Carroll HS: Aug. 19-21 start

Troy Christian: Aug. 20 start

Vandalia-Butler: Aug. 24 start

Greenon: Aug. 24 start

Xenia: Aug. 24 start

Greeneview: Aug. 25 start

Covington: Aug. 25 start

Newton: Aug. 25 start

Bethel: Aug. 25 start

Tipp City: Aug. 31 start

Eaton: Aug. 31-Sept. 1 start

Fairborn: Sept. 8 start

Piqua: Sept. 8 start

Bradford: Sept. 8 start

Milton-Union: Sept. 8 start

Miamisburg: Sept. 8 start

Franklin: Sept. 8 start

Carlisle: Sept. 8 start

Wayne Local: Sept. 8 start

Springboro: Sept. 8-11 start

Schools going fully online for at least the first quarter

North Dayton School of Discovery: Aug. 10 start

Pathway School of Discovery: Aug. 12 start

Emerson Academy: Aug. 12 start

Dayton Leadership Academy: Aug. 17 start

Horizon Science Academies: Aug. 17 start

Centerville: Aug. 24 start

Trotwood: Aug. 24 start

DECA and DECA Prep schools: Aug. 24 start

West Carrollton: Aug. 24-31 start

Tecumseh: Aug. 26 start

Yellow Springs: Aug. 27 start

Northmont: Sept. 1 start

Kettering: Sept. 8 start

Dayton: Sept. 8 start

Northridge: Sept. 8 start

Jefferson Twp.: Sept. 8 start

Imagine Klepinger: Sept. 8 start

Schools starting online, with possible changes within a few weeks

Miami Valley CTC: Aug. 13-14 start, first three weeks fully online, then 2-day-in, 3-day-ouy hybrid model

Dayton Regional STEM School: Aug. 19-20 start; all students fully online, to be reviewed in September

Huber Heights: Aug. 27, first two weeks fully online, then staggered return by grade level (with option to stay fully online)

Schools with choice between 100% online or adjustable plans based on health alert map levels

Beavercreek: Aug. 24-25 start, adjustable in-person model is currently set for full five days per week.

Oakwood: Aug. 24 start, adjustable in-person model likely to start with half-day school, five days a week.

Cedar Cliff: Aug. 26 start, adjustable in-person model is currently set for full five days per week.

Miami East: Aug. 26-27 start; adjustable in-person model is currently set for full five days per week.

Troy: Sept. 8 start, adjustable in-person model is currently set for full five days per week.

Schools where students will have a mix of online and in-person classes

Spring Valley Academy: Aug. 17 start; hybrid model with students in-person 2-3 days per week and online the other days.

Bellbrook: Aug. 17-18 start, choice of fully online or in-person school; in-person model starts at two days per week then shifts to five days a week Sept. 8

Warren Co. Career Center: Aug. 17-21 start; first three weeks are hybrid model with students in-person 1 day and online the other four days.

Upper Valley Career Center: Aug. 20-21 start; hybrid model with students in-person 2-3 days per week and online the other days.

Greene Co. Career Center: Aug. 25-26 start, hybrid model with students in-person 2-3 days per week and online the other days.

New Lebanon: Aug. 31 start, had choice of fully online school or a hybrid with 2 days per week in-person and the rest online.

Valley View: Sept. 8-9 start, had choice of fully online school or a hybrid with 1-2 days per week in-person and the rest online.

Mad River: Sept. 8-9 start, had choice of fully online school or a hybrid with 2-3 days per week in-person and the rest online.