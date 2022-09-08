Balloon festival to brighten skies above Urbana

The fourth-annual balloon launch begins at Historic Grimes Field Airport at 5 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Twelve balloon owners have been invited to participate, said Grimes Airport Manager Elton Cultice, who also notes that for the first time, tethered balloon rides will be available at the festival.

Gates for the family friendly program open at 5 p.m. at the airport, located at 1636 North Main St. north of Urbana. Admission is $3 for adults and $1 for children. Attendees are invited to bring lawn chair seating and to enjoy enjoy children’s activities such as a bounce house and face painting, music, four food trucks and a variety of other vendors, dedicated beer and wine gardens and eating contests.