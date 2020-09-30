Beavercreek latest city to join Wright-Patterson council

Beavercreek joined other area municipalities in a new council of governments that will allow the cities and counties surrounding Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to support growth and economic development nearthe installation.
Dayton, Fairborn, Bath Twp., Riverside and Montgomery and Greene counties are also considering the formation of an organization that would collaborate on economic development and land use around the base. The proposed Wright-Patterson Regional Council of Governments (WPRCOG) would also allow Wright-Patterson to communicate its needs directly to surrounding governments.
The proposed organization has been in the works for about a year. Beavercreek city council approved joining the WPRCOG this week. Beavercreek City Manager Pete Landrum said, “Beavercreek has a vested interest in the base" and wants to help in ways the city can.
Huber Heights was the first community to join, said City Manager Rob Schommer. The other communities will likely consider joining the WPRCOG in the next month, he said.
Once the WPRCOG is signed by the other communities, the WPRCOG will be created and the organization can draft bylaws and start applying for appropriate funding. The main purpose of this council is to show the cooperation between the governments surrounding Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Schommer said.
This WPRCOG comes as Dayton area leaders aim to attract the new U.S. Space Force headquarters. The U.S. Space Command would bring about 1,400 military and civilian jobs to the area, once it’s established.
Associate or advisory members of the council would likely include the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton Development Coalition, Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission and Congressman Mike Turner’s office.