Beavercreek latest city to join Wright-Patterson council

Dayton, Fairborn, Bath Twp., Riverside and Montgomery and Greene counties are also considering the formation of an organization that would collaborate on economic development and land use around the base. The proposed Wright-Patterson Regional Council of Governments (WPRCOG) would also allow Wright-Patterson to communicate its needs directly to surrounding governments.

The proposed organization has been in the works for about a year. Beavercreek city council approved joining the WPRCOG this week. Beavercreek City Manager Pete Landrum said, “Beavercreek has a vested interest in the base" and wants to help in ways the city can.