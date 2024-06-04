Beer festival, Flying Circus show in Butler County this weekend

Mark your calendars for these summer events and festivals:

Jungle Jim’s International Craft Beer Festival will be held on Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15, at The Oscar Station at Jungle Jim’s International Market, starting at 6:30 p.m., each day (with an early-admission ticket.) The event begins at 7:30 p.m. for general admission ticket holders. This annual event will highlight more than 400 beers from over 100 different breweries. Presented by Jungle Jim’s award-winning Beer Department, the weekend is dedicated to everything about craft beer, including its creation, the breweries, the people behind them, and their fans. Attendees will get to spend time with like-minded beer enthusiasts as they sample and sip an array of beers. Attendees can use a tasting guide to take note of all their favorites. Plus, there will be food trucks, live music, and more. General admission tickets start at $25 (plus an applicable online ticketing fee.) For more info., or to purchase tickets, go to https://junglejims.com/international-craft-beer-festival-2/.