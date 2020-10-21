Bellbrook road reopened this week after flooding in March

North Belleview Drive in Bellbrook reopened this week after a culvert bridge collapsed and flooded the road in March.
Bellbrook City Manager Melissa Dodd said the road opened on Monday. She is still getting in the final invoices for the project, but Dodd said repairing the culvert was estimated to cost about $432,000.
The Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) covered the majority of the construction costs, Dodd said. Bellbrook received a OPWC grant for no more than $325,000. The local share of the project was about $107,000, she said.
$3.5 million in emergency OPWC funds were available to the entire state. Dodd said she felt very fortunate Bellbrook got such a large portion of those grant funds from the state. Dodd said she applied for the grant because Bellbrook did not have the capital to get this culvert bridge repaired in a timely manner.
Initial bids estimated the repair might cost half a million dollars.
Dodd said the city got word that they would receive the OPWC funding in July. Sidney-based construction firm Sturm worked on the culvert for about 10 weeks from August to October.
The section of road, which is north of Ohio 725, collapsed about 6:30 a.m. on March 20 after stormwater pushed the two corrugated metal pipes out from underneath and took the road with it, Dodd said.
About two and a half inches of rain fell in a very short period of time, Dodd said. Sturm Construction replaced those metal pipes with one, large concrete arch to allow for better flow under the road.
Dodd said Possum Run Creek, which runs under the road, swelled over the 100-year flood plain that day.
Other flooding was reported in Greene County and in Montgomery, Clark and Preble counties that day.