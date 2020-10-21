Bellbrook road reopened this week after flooding in March

Dodd said the city got word that they would receive the OPWC funding in July. Sidney-based construction firm Sturm worked on the culvert for about 10 weeks from August to October.

The section of road, which is north of Ohio 725, collapsed about 6:30 a.m. on March 20 after stormwater pushed the two corrugated metal pipes out from underneath and took the road with it, Dodd said.

About two and a half inches of rain fell in a very short period of time, Dodd said. Sturm Construction replaced those metal pipes with one, large concrete arch to allow for better flow under the road.

Dodd said Possum Run Creek, which runs under the road, swelled over the 100-year flood plain that day.

Other flooding was reported in Greene County and in Montgomery, Clark and Preble counties that day.