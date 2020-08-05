Bellefontaine woman charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting husband

“(Victim) stated he got home from work and (Blosser) was extremely angry, stating he had been cheating on her,” the incident report said. “(Victim) stated (Blosser) asked to go for a drive in order to talk....”

The victim said Blosser then drove “recklessly” from their residence on Garfield Avenue to Tumblewood, the incident report said. When they arrived at the bar, Blosser got out before the victim and the victim said he saw that she had a gun in her hand.

“(Victim) stated he saw the gun in (Blosser)‘s hand and he got in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, closed the door and left. (Victim) stated he heard (Blosser) yelling ‘get back here,’ and she fired her pistol,” the incident report said. “(Victim) stated he drove faster and he saw (Blosser) running after him.”

When the victim reached the intersection of South Main Street and Gunntown Road, Blosser allegedly shot at him again, the incident report said.

After firing the shots, Blosser ran away the victim said, according to the incident report. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Columbus Divison Police assisted Bellefontaine officers in the search for her.

She was later located at her residence where she was interviewed and admitted to “discharging the firearm,” the incident report said. She was then arrested and taken to the Logan County Jail.

Blosser’s next court date has not yet been scheduled.

