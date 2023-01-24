BreakingNews
New trial date set for woman accused of killing 3 family members in I-75 wrong-way crash
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Bengals fans who are traveling for playoffs games: We want to talk to you

News
22 minutes ago

Cox First Media’s newspapers, including the Dayton Daily News, Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com are looking for Cincinnati Bengals fans who went to Buffalo last week and (or) will go to Kansas City this weekend.

How are you traveling? What are your plans?

Fill out this form and let us know. We will reach out to some of you to interview.

In Other News
1
Here’s what it will cost to see the Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship...
2
Middletown leaders list many ways to spend nearly $19M in ARPA funds
3
Escaped inmates arrested in Butler County waive extradition to Missouri
4
West Chester Twp. commits entire $6.6M pandemic relief funds to...
5
‘Unholy alliance’ - Court filings outline $61M bribery scandal among...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top