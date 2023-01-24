Bengals fans who are traveling for playoffs games: We want to talk to you

Cox First Media’s newspapers, including the Dayton Daily News, Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com are looking for Cincinnati Bengals fans who went to Buffalo last week and (or) will go to Kansas City this weekend.
How are you traveling? What are your plans?
Fill out this form and let us know. We will reach out to some of you to interview.
