Bengals watch party at Paul Brown Stadium not happening

“There’s got to be something that we can do as a city to turn up and enjoy this moment altogether,” Butler said.

Reece said she asked Hamilton County Administrator Jeff Aluotto to explore whether it was possible to allow fans into the stadium to watch the game. Reece said other cities host watch parties in their venues, so Cincinnati should too. She also believes the Bengals playing for the AFC Championship would have helped shine a national spotlight on Cincinnati and could potentially generate a tourist interest in the region.

“We will continue to work with all our partners including the Bengals, City of Cincinnati, the small businesses at The Banks, the fans, and others for a future way to continue the celebration. WHO DEY!” Doherty said.