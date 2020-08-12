DOWNTOWN NEWS: Biltmore Tower sells for $4.1 million

The Biltmore Tower apartments building at 210 N. Main St. in downtown Dayton has a new owner after a $4.1 million sale.
Montgomery County property records indicate that the historic, 17-story property sold Tuesday for $4,192,949.
The seller is Biltmore Apartments Limited, of Dallas, Texas; the buyer was listed Biltmore Tower Properties LLC, before a transfer to Biltmore Preservation LP, which state records identify as a foreign limited partnership.
Records describe the apartment building, with 40 or more units, as being built in 1900, although research by the city of Dayton shows it opened as a hotel in the late 1920s.
Related Companies, an owner of affordable housing in the United States, announced in May 2018 that it was acquiring 7,837 housing units from Apartment Investment and Management Co., including at the time the Biltmore Tower property.
Its brick and terra cotta exterior was designed in the “second Renaissance Revival style,” according to research by the city of Dayton.
Inside the hotel, then the largest in the city, travertine marble columns and sculptured plaster coffered ceilings added to what some saw as an air of elegance.
Referred to as "an epoch in the history of Dayton," a dinner dance for 1,000 people was held Saturday, Nov. 16, 1929 to mark the opening, this newspaper recalled in a November 2016 story.
By 2018, the building offered apartments for senior citizens.