DOWNTOWN NEWS: Biltmore Tower sells for $4.1 million

Its brick and terra cotta exterior was designed in the “second Renaissance Revival style,” according to research by the city of Dayton.

Inside the hotel, then the largest in the city, travertine marble columns and sculptured plaster coffered ceilings added to what some saw as an air of elegance.

Referred to as "an epoch in the history of Dayton," a dinner dance for 1,000 people was held Saturday, Nov. 16, 1929 to mark the opening, this newspaper recalled in a November 2016 story.

By 2018, the building offered apartments for senior citizens.