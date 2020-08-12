New policy allows private firearms on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Phase 1: Monday, Aug. 17: Active Duty Personnel

Phase 2: Sept. 15: Guard, Reserve, and retired military

Phase 3: Oct. 15: Dependents 21 years of age and older and DoD civilians

People who wish to carry their POF -- privately owned firearm -- on the installation must submit an Air Force Form 1314, Firearm Registration, and sign a Statement of Understanding for Possession of POF, the base said.

For Active Duty, Guard, Reserve and DoD civilians, individuals must complete and submit the AF Form 1314 to their unit commander or equivalent for authorization. Once approved, individuals will present the form to the Security Forces Pass and Registration office, the base said.

Retired military and dependents 21 years and older will need to go to the Security Forces Pass and Registration office to complete the AF Form 1314.

Authorizations will be valid for two years.

This represents an updating of previous base policy. A 2016 Pentagon rule allows base commanders to permit troops to apply to concealed carry personal weapons on base.

Base law enforcement officers and military police typically have been permitted to both conceal and open carry guns on base, according to media reports.

Some bases allow active and retired law enforcement officers to carry a concealed weapon on base if they are authorized to do so, Military.com reported last year.