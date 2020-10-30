Black Friday shopping specials starting early for stores

Retail and department stores continue to move up their holiday sales this year with even more opportunities for deals starting in November.
Discount retailer Dollar General will join the sprawling list of stores that have started Black Friday pricing prior to its traditional date. On Nov. 13, Dollar General with have holiday pricing in about 17,000 stores on toys, holiday décor, house hold products and other items with select sales online.
“With the holidays quickly approaching, we are thrilled to provide customers with a special, one-day savings event in stores and online to provide customers with an opportunity to shop and save early this season,” said Emily Taylor Dollar General’s executive VP and chief merchandising officer in a statement.
Some stores began offering Black Friday deals as early as October. J.C. Penney had Cyber Deals Oct. 12-14 and will offer more deals on the weekends throughout November with Black Friday pricing.
Amazon held Amazon Prime Day Oct. 13-14. Two days later, on Oct. 16 it launched it’s new Holiday Dash deals with a tab on their homepage. New deals will appear daily throughout the holiday season.
Walmart is spreading out its sales on technology, clothing and more from one event to three different sales events as part of their Black Friday Deals for Days starting Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. online. The sale will continue in-store on Saturday Nov. 7 at 5 a.m. with more deals becoming available online at midnight. The first event will conclude Nov. 8. Their second day of Black Friday sales will start Nov. 11 at p.m. online and in-stores on Nov. 14 at 5a.m. with the sale ending Nov. 20.
Home improvement retail giants, Home Depot and Lowe’s, also added sales early. On Oct. 29, Lowe’s started “PROvember” with deals lasting until Nov. 25. Starting Oct. 30 the store will begin offering Christmas tree delivery for tress purchased online. Home Depot announced they will have Black Friday deals beginning in November through December.