Black Friday shopping specials starting early for stores

Discount retailer Dollar General will join the sprawling list of stores that have started Black Friday pricing prior to its traditional date. On Nov. 13, Dollar General with have holiday pricing in about 17,000 stores on toys, holiday décor, house hold products and other items with select sales online.

“With the holidays quickly approaching, we are thrilled to provide customers with a special, one-day savings event in stores and online to provide customers with an opportunity to shop and save early this season,” said Emily Taylor Dollar General’s executive VP and chief merchandising officer in a statement.