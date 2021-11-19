Boost Mobile: Get 12 Months of Service for $100

Unlimited talk and text

1GB of 5G/4G data per month

Mobile hotspot (speeds will reduce after your monthly data allotment)

In addition to this plan, Boost Mobile has also introduced a $240 annual plan that includes unlimited talk, text and 15GB of high-speed data per month. That works out to be $20 monthly before taxes and fees.

More Cheap Phone Plans From Boost Mobile

If you'd rather not pay for a year in advance, Boost Mobile continues to offer cheap monthly plans on T-Mobile's network. In fact, Boost Mobile's $15 monthly plan is currently the cheapest prepaid phone plan available.

Here are Boost Mobile’s most affordable monthly plans:

$15 per month for unlimited talk, text and 2GB of 5G/4G data

$25 per month for unlimited talk, text and 5GB of 5G/4G data

While both of these plans include unlimited 2G data speeds once you’ve met your monthly high-speed data allotment, they do have limited high-speed data.

If you need more data, Boost Mobile also offers these plans:

$50 per month for unlimited talk and text, 35GB of 5G/4G data and 12GB of mobile hotspot data

$60 per month for unlimited talk and text, 35GB of 5G/4G data and 30GB of mobile hotspot data

You can check out all of Boost Mobile's plans online. To learn more about Boost Mobile before you make the decision to switch, be sure to read our full review here.

Other Current Phone Plan Deals and Promotions

In addition to Boost Mobile’s new $100 annual plan, these current cell phone plan deals are also worth checking out if you’re looking for ways to save on your monthly bill.

Tello Mobile (Review) is another cheap service provider to consider. You can get unlimited talk, text and 1GB of high-speed data for $10 per month per line with Tello's Economy plan.

For more options, be sure to check out all of our top picks for the best cheap phone plans. You can also see more of our choices for the best overall cell phone plans and deals in 2021.

