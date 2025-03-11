Box maker with large Hamilton presence to build plant in Indiana

The company announced a $110 million project in Anderson, Indiana, about 100 miles northwest of its first U.S. plant in Hamilton. The company announced construction on what they called a state-of-the-art facility will start this May and be completed in near the end of 2026.

With this new project, Saica Group will create more than 100 new jobs once the plant is operating at full capacity.

Saica is one of the largest companies in the development and production of recycled paper for corrugated packaging.

The company will have 50 full-time jobs during the first two years of operations, and more than 100 after the plant is completed and during what it’s called a “ramp-up phase.”

This follows the employment strategy when the Hamilton plant opened in 2021 at its 360,000-square-foot manufacturing Hamilton facility that the company called a “smart warehouse” due to the state-of-the-art machinery and storage area.

Saica, which has been in business since 1943, is a family-owned business with more than 12,000 employees in Spain, France, Italy, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Turkey, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, the United States and Poland.

“Saica is committed to stability and long-term growth in the U.S. This investment is the proof that we are moving forward with our plans in the U.S. as we are convinced that we can provide products that will differentiate us in a crowded market,” said Susana Alejandro, president and Saica Group CEO.

The new facility is set to be nearly 350,000 square feet and is designed for production of more than 1,200,000 MSF of corrugated packaging.

The Indiana site will include manufacturing, converting and production areas, along with a warehouse and office space. The plant is connected to a railroad line for the delivery of paper rolls, which reduces shipping costs.

The Monday announcement followed a previous one about the box-maker’s growth plans. Saica has plans to eventually invest around $800 million in the U.S., according to the company.