Bridal spectacular event to be held in Springfield

Updated 54 minutes ago
A Valentine’s Bridal Spectacular will be held later in February for soon-to-be brides.

The event will be from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Bushnell Event Center, 22 N. Fountain Ave.

Wedding pros and health and beauty experts will be on hand to help brides plan weddings, and the event will include private gown fittings, entertainment by Ricky Robot, door prizes, and discounts on products and services. Free food samples will be offered from nine caterers and bakers, including Rudy’s Smokehouse, Casa Del Sabor, Lee’s Famous Recipe, Paul’s Catering, Parkhurst Catering, Wholly Smokes, It’s Your Party Bakery, Purely Sweet Bakery, and A Piece of Cake. A free glass of wine will be offered for engaged couples.

Organizers expect 40 vendors, including, DJs, caterers, photographers, videographers, invitations, wedding planners, travel agents, gown shops, Mary Kay, Scentsy, estheticians, a dentist, cosmetic surgeon, jewelers, florists, photo booths, wedding officiants, hair stylists, a yoga studio, harpist and more.

The event is open to any adult who would like to attend, but is specifically targeted toward engaged or soon-to-be engaged couples.

Brides and engaged couples are admitted free, and each will receive a free ticket for the $200 discount drawing. The discount is instantly applied to secure the service of a vendor of choice.

Admission for other adults is $5 each, and tickets for the drawing are $5 each. There is free parking in the downtown garage.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at https://shorturl.at/glyQ7.

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun.

