Business group serving Western Clark County appoints new president

Slark said the goal of the group is to serve local businesses by providing information regarding best practices, creating networking opportunities and other services with the intention of helping those businesses grow.

Slark has been a member of the group for several years and said that he wants to focus on ways that Gateway can aid small business development as well as local economic growth.

“It’s not about coming up with fresh ideas. But instead on focusing on our original intent. Those ideas are incredibly vital today especially due to (the coronavirus pandemic),” he added.

Slark said that means focusing on getting relevant and crucial information out to the small businesses they serve by using virtual platforms. He said the goal is to create more avenues to share that information as well as provide more data to those businesses.