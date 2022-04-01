Butler County attorney missing for a year found dead in park, family says

Rangers have searched for months to find him.

“My hat goes off to Chief Ranger Shane Petty and his awesome team and hundreds/thousands of volunteers who dedicated their time and sacrificed time away from their families and risked their own (lives) to help bring our brother, son and friend home to us. Thank you, “ Carl Qucsai said in the post.

In a July interview with the Journal-News, Carl Qucsai said he and their father talked to Bob 4:30 p.m. the day he went missing.

“He was already in the middle of the park. He had just sent us a beautiful picture before we talked to him. He was upbeat,” Carl said.

Rangers called about 6:30 p.m. because they had closed the park and they had found Qucsai’s car.

“We didn’t think anything at the time, we had just talked to him two hours prior. We told them he’s probably wandering the woods, doing his thing. I told them he’ll be back soon and that was it, Carl said.

Carl traveled to the park in Blackburn Fork State Scenic River near Cookeville, Tenn., to pick up his brother’s car and belongings, and said he hiked the rugged trail to the 75-foot waterfall.

“There are crevices in a lot of the sheer rock. I think he had made it to the bottom of the waterfall and he tried to get to the top of the waterfall to get another picture and fell into a crevice or into the waterfall,” Qucsai said.

Because of the time of the year, there were only seven or eight visitors to the park that day. Rangers and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found no evidence of foul play.

Qucsai is a graduate of Fairfield High School and he lived in Trenton. He was admitted to the Ohio Bar in 2004 and worked as a public defender in Butler County Common Pleas and Juvenile Courts.