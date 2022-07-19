Butler County auditor to be arraigned on new charge

Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds will be arraigned Aug. 3 on a sixth felony charge against him just two weeks before he is supposed to stand trial.
The arraignment was scheduled Tuesday on the fourth degree felony charge of having an unlawful interest in a public contract.
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said the new charge carries a possible 18-month prison term. If he is found guilty on all counts he faces a possible seven-and-a-half year prison term. The charge involves money Reynolds’ office routinely returns to taxing districts — including Lakota Schools — each year that are not needed to pay for his office’s services.
According to emails recently obtained by the Journal-News, in February 2017, Reynolds requested and attended a meeting with Lakota Schools Treasurer Jenni Logan and the “golf pro of the Four Bridges Country Club” in Liberty Twp., which is within the borders of the Lakota school system.
In a Feb. 1 email from Logan to Lakota’s attorney at the time, Matt Stout, she asked him to advise her on the legality of Reynolds’ proposal.
“He (Reynolds) would like to take one-half of the fee money he is expecting to return to us (approximately $250,000) each for the next 3 years ($750,000 total) and use it towards a partnership with Four Bridges Country Club who is planning to build a new golf academy,” Logan wrote in part.
After the indictment last week Reynolds attorney Chad Ziepfel issued the following statement and asked “that the community not rush to judgment in this matter, and we look forward to proving Mr. Reynolds’ innocence at the upcoming trial.”
“Like the original indictment, the allegations in the superseding indictment filed today against Mr. Reynolds are false. Mr. Reynolds has never solicited, accepted, or paid any bribes, and he has never used his position, authority, or influence to improperly benefit himself or anyone else,” Ziepfel wrote.
The original charges relate to development dealings prosecutors say were illegal because he was using his office to benefit himself or his family.
