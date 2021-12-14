Butler County Jail inmate’s creative Christmas village made of commissary items confiscated

“Corrections officers check the jail pods for contraband. Looks like they came across a Christmas Village one of the inmates was making. They used a lunch bag and drawing paper for the houses. Also soap was sculpted for some of the items such as the shotgun, shovel and turtle. They used skittles candy for the color of the fire; The pond and fishing pole was a nice touch. But, it is considered contraband and it was confiscated. Does show talent though…,” the Butler County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media along with a photo of the winter vignette.

It’s not about being a Grinch, it is about safety and order in the the jail, Butler County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Anthony Dwyer said.