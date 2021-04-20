Butler County sheriff says ‘justice was rendered’ as Chauvin ‘had his day in court’

“This case has had an emotional impact on not just the Minneapolis community but every community in this country,” Jones said. “We need to build our nation up by conversation and understanding, not tearing it down with more hate, hostility and violence.”

Floyd’s death ignited protests and riots in Minneapolis and across the country, as he was another person of color who died while in the custody of the police. Chauvin was fired from the Minneapolis Police Department along with others who also face charges related to Floyd’s death.

Reporting from the Associated Press was used in this story.