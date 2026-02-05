Butler County deputy stabbed; suspect in custody

Arriving at the scene, Farthing saw a vehicle fully engulfed in flames near a residence and nearby trees, BCSO said.

As Farthing assisted with traffic control for responding fire personnel, a man who lives at the residence approached him from behind and stabbed him in the back.

Farthing immediately called for assistance.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, and the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Phillip Brandon Lovely, was taken into custody without further incident.

Farthing was taken by ambulance Atrium Medical Center in Middletown, according to the sheriff’s office, which said he is alert and conscious and his condition is stable.

Further updates will be provided as additional information becomes available, the sheriff’s office said.

“I went to the hospital to check on my deputy, and I’m very thankful, as we all are, that we are dealing with non-life threatening injuries at this time,” Sheriff Richard Jones said in a statement. “Our deputies face life-or-death situations every single day, often without warning. This incident is a reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers encounter simply doing their job, and we are extremely grateful that this situation did not turn out worse.”