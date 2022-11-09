BreakingNews
ELECTION RESULTS: Live updates on state and local races and issues
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Butler County’s incumbent state lawmakers leading with early votes reporting

News
By
1 hour ago

Polls are closed, and early votes have been counted. All three of Butler County’s Republican state lawmakers are leading their Democratic challengers.

Butler County reported more than 22,500 people cast in-person votes in the 28 days before Election Day. Around 24,000 vote-by-mail ballots have been counted in this first posting of unofficial election results. All of Ohio’s statehouse districts have been redrawn for the 2023-2024 General Assembly.

ExploreLIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Real-time updates on state, local races and issues

With early votes reporting:

Rep. Jennifer Gross, of West Chester Twp., is leading Democrat Chuck Horn, of West Chester Twp., 54.61% to 45.39%. They’re competing for the 45th House District, which will represent the southern border of Butler County, including West Chester Twp., Fairfield, and Ross Twp.

Rep. Thomas Hall, of Madison Twp., is leading Democrat Lawrence Mulligan Jr., of Middletown, 58.59% to 41.41%. They’re competing for the 46th district, including Middletown, Monroe, Liberty Twp., Madison Twp., St. Clair Twp., and New Miami.

Rep. Sara Carruthers, of Hamilton, is leading Democrat Sam Lawrence, of Oxford, 59.83% to 40.17%. They’re competing for the 47th House District, which will represent the cities of Hamilton and Oxford and the townships of Hanover, Fairfield, Reily, and Oxford.

In Other News
1
Kings school levy winning in early, unofficial vote tallies
2
Coroner identifies Springfield man shot to death Sunday night
3
Kroger scan-as-you-go shopping carts being tested in area
4
Springfield shooting leaves man dead
5
Pike County murder trial postponed due to evidentiary issues

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top