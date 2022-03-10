Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Butler County’s ‘The Voice’ stars sing at the Statehouse

The Cunningham Sisters performing the Star-Spangled-Banner before Wednesday’s House voting session in the Statehouse Rotunda. The Cunningham Sisters are Butler County residents that recently performed on the NBC signing competition “The Voice.” Photo by Mary Cianciolo

Credit: HOUSE MAJORITY COMMS

caption arrowCaption
The Cunningham Sisters performing the Star-Spangled-Banner before Wednesday’s House voting session in the Statehouse Rotunda. The Cunningham Sisters are Butler County residents that recently performed on the NBC signing competition “The Voice.” Photo by Mary Cianciolo

Credit: HOUSE MAJORITY COMMS

Credit: HOUSE MAJORITY COMMS

News
By Greg Lynch
Updated 1 hour ago

Hamilton’s Macie and Marie Cunningham visited the Ohio Statehouse March 10, to sing The Star-Spangled-Banner before state representatives took their seats for a voting session. The sisters competed on season 21 of NBC’s singing competition “The Voice,” first appearing on Sept. 28, 2021.

“It was such an honor to host Macie and Marie at the Statehouse,” said State Representative Sara Carruthers (R-Hamilton), who invited the sisters to sing in the Statehouse Rotunda. “They truly represent qualities all Ohioans strive for: love, compassion, faith and family. With their immense talent, I look forward to watching them represent Ohio well in all their future endeavors.”

caption arrowCaption
State Representative Sara Carruthers (R-Hamilton) poses with the Cunningham Sister’s in the Statehouse Rotunda Wednesday. The Cunningham Sisters are Butler County residents that recently performed on the NBC signing competition “The Voice.” Photo by Mary Cianciolo

Credit: HOUSE MAJORITY COMMS

State Representative Sara Carruthers (R-Hamilton) poses with the Cunningham Sister’s in the Statehouse Rotunda Wednesday. The Cunningham Sisters are Butler County residents that recently performed on the NBC signing competition “The Voice.” Photo by Mary Cianciolo

Credit: HOUSE MAJORITY COMMS

caption arrowCaption
State Representative Sara Carruthers (R-Hamilton) poses with the Cunningham Sister’s in the Statehouse Rotunda Wednesday. The Cunningham Sisters are Butler County residents that recently performed on the NBC signing competition “The Voice.” Photo by Mary Cianciolo

Credit: HOUSE MAJORITY COMMS

Credit: HOUSE MAJORITY COMMS

During their time on The Voice, the Cunningham sisters were selected by superstar Kelly Clarkston to compete on her team.

Macie and Marie were the youngest duo in the show’s history to advance to the live performances.

PHOTOS: Christmas with The Cunningham Sisters

In Other News
1
Clark State lifts indoor mask requirement starting Monday
2
New Miami speed camera plaintiff didn’t want village financially...
3
Hamilton passes resolution in support of Ukraine after Russia’s ‘brutal...
4
Local PechaKucha event to return live on Saturday
5
Tri-County Mall mixed-use development project will cost $1B over 10...

About the Author

Follow Greg Lynch on twitter

Greg Lynch has been a Photographer and Digital Specialist at the Journal-News for 28 years. Greg’s current role of Digital Specialist puts his focus on social media. Although Greg is not out on assignment as much with his latest role, he still finds ways to connect with readers everyday.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top