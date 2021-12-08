Car crashes into house, both catch fire in Champaign County

A car crashed into a house Wednesday evening, with the impact causing the car and house to catch fire south of Quincy.
The fire is out but it is unknown whether there are any injuries, according to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.
Crews were called sometime around 5:45 p.m. to a house in the 9900 block of state Route 235 in Adams Twp. on the border with Logan County.
There were reports of people possibly inside the house but that has not been confirmed.
It also is not clear what led the car to crash into the house.
We are working to learn more details and will update this report.
