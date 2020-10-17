Springfield Twp. crash caught on doorbell camera; driver taken by Careflight

An SUV crashed onto its side on State Route 72 in Springfield Twp. on Saturday evening, sending the driver to Miami Valley Hospital by helicopter.
A nearby house’s doorbell camera recorded the two-vehicle crash, according to Sgt. Dave Slanker of the Springfield post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
CareFlight landed in a church parking lot at the scene of the crash, which happened in the 3000 block of Ohio 72 south of East Possum Road about 6:20 p.m. The crash closed the road for about an hour.
Initial reports indicated the SUV, driven by a 20-year-old man, was traveling northbound but went into the southbound lane, Slanker said. A woman driving a car traveling southbound slowed when she saw the SUV.
“She almost stopped and tried to get out of his way,” said Slanker.
The woman was not injured.
The SUV driver was not wearing his seatbelt, Slanker said.
Slanker said the SUV driver was alert at the scene before being flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office assisted the highway patrol at the scene.