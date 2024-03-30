Carlisle woman killed in fatal Mad River Twp. crash

News
By
4 hours ago
X

A 33-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Mad River Twp. on Saturday morning.

The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the woman as Mackenzie L. Smith from Carlisle.

Crews responded to reports of a fatal crash around 9:56 a.m. on Interstate 675 between Interstate 70 and state Route 444, according to OSHP.

ExploreCoroner IDs woman shot by Clark County homeowner targeted in scam

Smith drove off the left side of the roadway in a Ford Fusion vehicle , hit a traffic signe and overturned, which ejected her from the vehicle. The vehicle came to a stop in the southbound lanes.

She died at the scene and was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Mad River Twp. Fire & EMS Department, Fairborn Fire Department, Fairborn Police Department, Clark County Coroner’s Office and Shield Towing and Recovery.

In Other News
1
Stress Less Week: Miami U. uses annual event to help students better...
2
Intersections closed but no injuries in Middletown train, vehicle crash
3
Noise complaints from Kroger distribution center studied
4
$1.8 billion Cleveland-Cliffs plan means more jobs, stability for...
5
Missing Trenton man with dementia found safe

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top