Carvana in Trenton opens: General manager says employees have ‘a lot of opportunities’

At the Trenton facility, Nelsen said vehicles will go through a 150-point inspection, cosmetic and mechanical improvements, complete detailing, then are photographed and listed on-line. The vehicles are staged on the lot, then transported to the potential owner.

“Everything happens here,” said Nelsen, who added no retail sales will take place on site. “This is the new way to buy a car.”

Each Carvana pickup location allows customers to shop more than than 25,000 vehicles on Carvana.com, finance, purchase, trade in and schedule as-soon-as-next-day Car Vending Machine pickup or home delivery of that vehicle.

Trenton Mayor Calvin G. Woodrey said the city purchased the land in 2006 and while it has taken 16 years for development “it’s worthwhile.”

Rep. Thomas Hall, R-Madison Twp., said with the ribbon-cutting at Carvana and the building of Magnode across the street, that shows that Trenton “is a special place.”

Ben Thaeler, district director for U.S. Congressman Warren Davidson’s office, said with the momentum throughout Butler County and in Trenton “this is not remarkable. This is the way we do things.”