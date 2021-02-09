Catching the next outbreak on campus, Wright State, other schools testing wastewater for signs of coronavirus

Wastewater testing cannot inform the university who is infected, but a positive test would indicate that at least one campus resident is ill and allows the university to respond.

Wright State isn’t alone in utilizing this testing, universities across Ohio such as Kent State, Ohio State University, University of Toledo, University of Akron, and Ohio University are some of the other campuses that have implemented this program.

“The ability to provide a two- to three-day warning about areas likely to experience a spike in cases is critical to providing adequate health care and other mitigation means to beating this virus,” said Xiaozhen Mou, an associate professor at Kent State University.

In the fall of 2020, an initiative was launched to test public sewer systems throughout Ohio. The initiative involved the Ohio Department of Health, the Ohio EPA and the Ohio Water Resources Center.

Ohio State University has been working with the Ohio Department of Health testing wastewater not only on campus but across the state.

According to the Ohio State website, its team receives and tests wastewater samples from Columbus, Cleveland, Newark, Lancaster, Athens, Delaware, Marysville and Marietta. As well as Ohio prisons.

“We are trying to assess what the level of infection seen in the concentrations actually means, and if rises in the sample numbers indicate something to be concerned about and respond to,” said Mark Weir, assistant professor of environmental health sciences.

For some students, this is an educational experience as well.

Kolawole and his students were trained to properly collect and test the samples, following safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Wright State.

The program offers the students a chance to learn about the coronavirus while gaining experience working in a laboratory. “They are very excited to go out and collect samples themselves,” Kolawole said.

You can view the Ohio Department of Health wastewater testing data and information by clicking here.