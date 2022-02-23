Cause of death of Springfield woman found in duplex ruled ‘undetermined’

Also listed in Dickinson’s final autopsy are a “reported history of hypertension” and a “reported history of ethanol abuse.”

Dickinson’s family reported her missing in October, after not seeing her since Sept. 13.

According to an SPD incident report, police searched the left half of the duplex on Oct. 18 after Dickinson’s relative reported her missing and listed the left-side of the duplex as a possible dwelling of Dickinson’s. The occupant of that side of the duplex, Eric Beedy, gave officers permission to search the space, but police had “no luck” in locating Dickinson, the report said.

The incident report states that officers also checked several homeless encampments, hotels and Frisch’s restaurant, where Dickinson often went. Staff at the restaurant reportedly told police that Dickinson would not leave anywhere without her cellphone, which was located during police’s Oct. 18 search of the duplex.

Dickinson was found on the other side of the duplex weeks later.

A Springfield Police Department Evidence Collection Unit vehicle as well as the Clark County Health District were at the scene collecting evidence the day Dickinson was found. Crews wore hazardous material suits before entering the home where the body was found on Oct. 27 because the conditions were deplorable, police said.