Cedarville to hold white coat ceremony for students

In a press release, the university states that nearly 50% of the class includes minority students or a blend of other, “non-white cultural heritages.”

“We’re really blessed to have a more diverse group of students,” Bates said. “It’s a nice blend of students who will turn into pharmacists who take care of other people.”

The speaker for the ceremony will be Jon Sprague, director of the Ohio Attorney General’s Center for the Future of Forensic Sciences.

Although students will be there in person, all outside guests are asked to watch via Cedarville’s website.

Bates said Cedarville’s pharmacy program ranked second in the country for residency placement last year.

“It is encouraging to see our students are highly sought after,” he said.