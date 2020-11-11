Ceremonies honor sacrifice veterans made for their country

Veterans Day is about recognizing the service of those who served, but there’s also ample reason to thank those who provide care to veterans, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
That was part of the message delivered during a ceremony this morning at Dayton Veterans Affairs campus.
Cassie Barlow, a retired Air Force colonel and former installation commander at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, said that Veterans Day, to her, is about recognizing the service of veterans, from the oldest to the youngest, "who have all given of themselves,” and many of whom have made the ultimate sacrifice.
“I come from a family of World War and World War II veterans,” Barlow said. “When I think of the sacrifices they made in their lives to protect and serve our country, it just really motivated me to serve and I see that in many families today, where their grandfathers and grandmothers were veterans and the fathers and mothers were veterans, and then they’re serving as well. It’s about service and today’s about recognizing that service.”
In addition to thanking veterans, Barlow spent time thanking the people who come to work every day to take care of veterans, many of whom have dedicated their entire career to that endeavor.
That, she said, included Dayton VA social worker Carmela Daniels, who went “above and beyond” to make sure an unclaimed Vietnam Veteran received a proper burial.
Credit: JIM NOELKER
“She organized a graveside service for a 63-year-old veteran from Lima who had no known family members,” Barlow said. “She acquired the veteran’s ashes and planned the service."
Approximately 150 people from around the Miami Valley attended the gravesite service, she said.
More than 9 million veterans are enrolled in the VA, and they take care of at 170 VA medical center and more than 1,074 outpatient clinics, Barlow said.
"There are approximately 322,000 employees who come to work every day to take care of our enrolled veterans and this numbers doesn’t include all of the dedicated volunteers, she said.