Ceremonies honor sacrifice veterans made for their country

That, she said, included Dayton VA social worker Carmela Daniels, who went “above and beyond” to make sure an unclaimed Vietnam Veteran received a proper burial.

World War ll veteran Harry Kohlbacher, of Dayton, prays during the invocation held during a Veterans Day ceremony at the Dayton VA Medical Center Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

“She organized a graveside service for a 63-year-old veteran from Lima who had no known family members,” Barlow said. “She acquired the veteran’s ashes and planned the service."

Approximately 150 people from around the Miami Valley attended the gravesite service, she said.

More than 9 million veterans are enrolled in the VA, and they take care of at 170 VA medical center and more than 1,074 outpatient clinics, Barlow said.

"There are approximately 322,000 employees who come to work every day to take care of our enrolled veterans and this numbers doesn’t include all of the dedicated volunteers, she said.