Champ City Black Business Month introduced in Springfield

Activities will include a Champ City Black Business Hop this week, through Saturday. This is a self-guided event that encourages community members to patronize the city’s Black-owned businesses.

In addition to discovering what the businesses do, participants can post photos at the stores or e-commerce proof of purchase on social media using a Champ City Black Business Month hashtag and those who post the most will become eligible to compete for a free gift card.

Everyone is invited to the Champ City Brunch, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 27 at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company, 102 W. Columbia St. This is a social event that will have food, drinks, a live DJ and photography.

A three-part marketing matrix series live on Zoom is underway. The first virtual webinar featuring marketing professionals was on Aug. 8. The next was Monday with Kendall Elaine of RAW Designs, who presented on website and logo marketing. The final will be Aug. 22 with Derrick Humphrey of Hard Media Group talking about retail and direct sales marketing.

Cliff Park High School will do an entrepreneurial career day to show different avenues teenagers can pursue. There will be other events and activities.

Information with links on the webinars and other events tying into Champ City Black Business Month are available at theconsciousconnect.org/entrepreneurship.

“Across the board, people are inspired to take those chances and create businesses and with this continual growth and interest, there’s a space for it,” Hall said.

She added anyone can be part of the effort by simply as going through Springfield and seeing how many Black-owned businesses have popped up. From there, people can support them, find a connection and develop a relationship.

“Have a conversation and build up the community and help each other. It has an effect on the community as a whole,” said Hall.