Chick-fil-A to build restaurant in Middletown

The city announced the restaurant is expected to be built and operating this year.

The company, based in Atlanta, purchased the property for $700,000 on March 5, according to Warren County Auditor records.

There are no other Chick-fil-A restaurants located in Middletown. The closest location is in Liberty Twp. A new location will be built near Austin Landing in Miami Twp. soon, the company announced in 2024.

The operator of the restaurant has not been named.

Known for its quality customer service, Chick-fil-A has been ranked the No. 1 fast food restaurant for the past decade by publications and customers.