Child, motorcyclist killed in separate crashes within half hour in Springfield

A child and a motorcyclist were each killed Thursday night in separate crashes that happened within half an hour.
The child, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene of the first crash, Springfield police Lt. Matt Matt Buynak said.
The two-vehicle crash happened around 6 p.m. at North Yellow Springs and West Columbia streets. There were also injuries reported, but Buynak said he did not have information on how many, nor the severity.
A motorcyclist was the lone rider on his bike when he crashed around 6:30 p.m. at East John Street and Sunset Avenue.
The man, who also was not identified, was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where Buynak said he was pronounced dead,
Springfield police are expected to release more information Friday.