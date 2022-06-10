BreakingNews
Oregon District’s 416 Diner closes
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Cincinnati Bengals player donates clothes to help women being examined in sexual assault cases

Cincinnati Bengals' Jack Sorenson makes a catch as he takes part in drills at the NFL football team's rookie minicamp in Cincinnati, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Combined ShapeCaption
Cincinnati Bengals' Jack Sorenson makes a catch as he takes part in drills at the NFL football team's rookie minicamp in Cincinnati, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

News
By Staff
1 hour ago

Hundreds of articles of clothing donated by Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jack Sorenson will be given to women who have been sexual assault victims.

Kettering Health announced it recently received the donation for women who undergo Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) exams. As part of those examinations, their clothes get taken as evidence.

Sorenson’s donation included undergarments, socks, sweatshirts and pants, Kettering health officials said. They went to The Passions Project, a nonprofit the Bengals player founded with his partner Paige Coffman.

“We are thrilled our partnership with the Cincinnati Bengals led Jack to make this donation to Kettering Health,” said John Weimer, Kettering Health Senior Vice President of Emergency and Trauma Services and Operations Command Center. “This is another example of the partnership between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kettering Health having a positive impact on the community. Patients who experience sexual assault and undergo a SANE exam can have some of their dignity restored when they leave the hospital wearing these clothing items, as many clothing items are kept for evidence.”

Kettering Health is the healthcare provider of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Sorenson, whose nonprofit also supports community nonprofits with fundraising, played football for the Miami University Redhawks.

In Other News
1
Preble County Pork Festival back on, organizers say
2
Springfield Summer Arts Festival still on despite tornado damage
3
Target slashing prices on these items to clear out unsold inventory
4
Watch: Doorbell camera captures Clark County tornado damage
5
Survivor says Clark County storm ‘knocked us all to the ground’

About the Author

Staff
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top