Cincinnati native among U.S. Air Force crew members killed in Osprey crash in Japan

The CV-22B Osprey, a military aircraft, crashed on Nov. 29 during a training mission.

Johnson served as a CV-22 Special Missions Aviator and Unit Deployment Manager in the 21st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing at Yokota Air Base in Japan.

Prior to his time at Yokota Air Base, Johnson was stationed at Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico, the Department of Defense said.

Johnson had earned Honor Graduate at basic in 2018, and he earned the assignment to fly the Air Force Special Operations CV-22B Osprey during Basic Special Mission Aviator Course.

The Department of Defense said Johnson was responsible for aircraft power calculations, configuration and loading, weight and balance as well as aerial gunnery.

Lt. Col. Tyler Oldham, 21st Special Operation Squadron commander, said Johnson was also a beloved son, brother and uncle.

“Kody brought energy and focus into the organization,” Oldham said. “His tireless work ethic ensured that mission-essential tasks were performed correctly, on time, and without complaint. His knowledge, skill and attention to detail inspired competence and trust amongst his fellow aircrew.”

Johnson was recognized with multiple awards during his career, including the Air Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Air and Space Achievement Medal and more.

Here are the names of the other Air Force members killed:

Maj. Jeffrey “Jeff T. Hoernemann, 32

Maj. Eric “Doc” V. Spendlove, 36

Maj. Luke A. Unrath, 34

Capt. Terrell “Terry” K. Brayman, 32

Tech. Sgt. Zachary E. Lavoy, 33

Staff Sgt. Jake M. Turnage, 25

Staff Sgt. Jacob “Jake” M. Galliher, 24

Brayman received his commission through the Reserve Officer Training Corps at Ohio State University, where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s in Astronautical Engineering in 2014 before entering active duty.