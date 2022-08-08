Cincinnati police continue search for 2 shooters in weekend mass shooting

“We have one Cincinnati police officer that discharged one round, and we do not know if that officer struck the individual that he was firing the gun at,” John said. “What I can tell you is the individual he was shooting at was actively firing a firearm at that time.”

CPD said Shook has been with the department since January 2016. Assistant Chief John said Shook’s actions undoubtedly saved lives.

John said CPD deployed two “bang balls” — percussion instruments used by police — into the street to disperse the large crowd and attend to the injured. He said officers then applied tourniquets at the scene.

Police had Main Street shut down at multiple different cross streets for multiple hours. All roads have since reopened.

Alongside the OTR shooting, John said there was also another shooting incident in the Central Business District where two people were shot. John said the two incidents were not connected.

“Today’s events are completely and totally unacceptable,” said Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval. “The use of guns to solve disputes cannot become a normal part of our culture. I want to express the City’s gratitude to the officers on the scene. Their quick response likely saved many more from injury and prevented loss of life.”

Police continue to investigate the shooting and said the investigation’s still in preliminary stages.

“We know that a lot of people that left the scene that may have seen something,” John said. “We’re looking for any witness statements we can get. So, if somebody has something — if they have video footage, something on their phone — of course we would want to use that to see if we can ascertain exactly how this event evolved.”

CPD is currently looking for at least 2 shooters. They are asking anyone that may have witnessed this incident or has additional information to contact the CPD Criminal Investigations Section at 513-352-3542.