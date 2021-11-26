dayton-daily-news logo
X

Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe extends Black Friday weekend hours

FILE: Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016.
Caption
FILE: Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016.

News
By Journal-News Staff
10 minutes ago

Shoppers headed to Cincinnati Premium Outlets off of Interstate 75 in Monroe will be treated to extended hours this weekend.

The outdoor mall is open through 9 p.m. today for Black Friday. It will also be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Cincinnati Premium Outlets is located at 400 Premium Outlets Drive. The mall has announced some sales, including:

  • UGG: 30% off select merchandise
  • Under Armour: 40% off the entire store
  • Crocs: BOGO 25% off select merchandise
  • The Children’s Place/Gymboree: 50-60% off the entire store
  • Adidas: 40% apparel, 50% accessories
  • Nike Factory Store: 20% off clearance apparel

New stores at the mall include UGG, which opened Nov. 19; Bath & Body Works, Nautica and Marc Jacobs.

Cincinnati. Premium Outlets has added a Salvation Army Angel Tree inside the food court. Shoppers are invited to take a tag from the tree, purchase the items requested by families in need, and drop donations off at the mall management office next to Lenscrafters.

In Other News
1
Kroger: Supplier maintenance left some gas stations dry
2
Area dog featured on Budweiser’s holiday cans
3
Woman flown to hospital after vehicle strikes her, flees scene in...
4
Mason’s Sanctuary City for the Unborn ordinance on hold pending...
5
Local turkey business sees strong sales amid inflation

About the Author

Journal-News Staff
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top