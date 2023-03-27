Cincinnati Reds Opening Day Parade: These streets will be closed

The wait is finally almost over. Reds Opening Day is this Thursday.
The parade starts at noon and so far, the forecast is looking pretty good for the thousands that will flock to the streets to celebrate.
If you live or work downtown, it is time to start planning for all the road closures.
The following streets in the Findlay Market area will close around 8:00 a.m. Thursday for parade staging:
Race Street – closed between Liberty Street and McMicken Street
Elm Street - closed between Liberty Street and McMicken Street
Findlay Street - closed between Central Parkway and Vine Street
Elder Street - closed between Central Parkway and Vine Street
Green Street - closed between Vine Street and Logan Street
Henry Street - closed between Race Street and Dunlap Street
Dunlap Street - closed between Findlay Street and McMicken Street
Logan Street - closed between Liberty Street and Findlay Street
The parade will start at the intersection of Race Street and Liberty Street, travel south on Race Street to Fifth Street, then travel east on Fifth Street to Sentinel Street.
Here are the closures along the parade route:
Liberty Street- closed between Vine Street and Central Parkway
Central Parkway- closed between Vine Street and Elm Street
Race Street - closed between Liberty Street and Fourth Street
Fifth Street - closed between Elm Street and Sentinel Street
Fifteenth Street - closed between Republic Street and Elm Street
Fourteenth Street - closed between Elm Street and Republic Street
Thirteenth Street- closed between Race Street and Vine Street
Twelfth Street - closed between Elm Street and Vine Street
Court Street – closed between Elm Street and Vine Street
Ninth Street – closed between Elm Street and Vine Street
The following parade route cross streets will be closed starting around 11:15 a.m.:
Eighth Street – closed between Elm Street and Vine Street
Seventh Street – closed between Elm Street and Vine Street
Sixth Street - closed between Elm Street and Vine Street
Vine Street – closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street
Walnut Street – closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street
Main Street - closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street
Sycamore Street - closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street
Broadway Street - closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street
According to organizers, all parking within the closed areas will be restricted and drivers should pay special attention to any parking restrictions ahead of the parade to avoid being towed.
Streetcar service will start after the parade ends Thursday. Metro will maintain service but routes will be altered due to the parade.
Access to downtown hotels within the parade route closures will be maintained, the City of Cincinnati said in a press release.
City officials are urging drivers to use alternate routes downtown to avoid congestion caused by the parade.
Following the conclusion of the parade, people will have plenty of time to enjoy the Reds Opening Day festivities ahead of the Opening Day game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. It starts at 4:10 p.m.
