Cincinnati Zoo breaks ground on new elephant habitat, the biggest project in its history

The Cincinnati Zoo has broken ground on the biggest construction project in its history.
Elephant Trek will be an habitat for the animals will be five acres, or five times larger than the current location, and it is expected to open in 2024. It will house a herd of eight to 10 elephants, the zoo said.
The project is part of the More Home to Roam capital campaign, which launched in 2018 to expand space for animals at the zoo.
The area will include stormwater tanks that will hold 1 million gallons of water, will will help the Zoo reduce expenses, officials said.
The habitat will be constructed in an area that is now a parking lot, and a new parking garage will be built once attendance reaches a pre-pandemic level, officials have said.